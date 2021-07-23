Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AYUSHMANN Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest regret: Not getting to meet Kishore Kumar

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on the occasion of Guru Purnima, which falls on Saturday, has acknowledged the impact that late singer-actor Kishore Kumar has had on his life and career. Ayushmann called the legendary Bollywood star an "institution". "Kishore Kumar is not just a legend and an icon, he is an institution. He has always been a beacon of inspiration for me, his songs have given me my biggest learnings when I decided to pursue my passion for music and I'm in awe of the legacy he has left behind," Ayushmann said.

The actor, who has delivered eight back-to-back hits, credits Kishore Kumar for shaping the film industry.

Ayushmann said: "Kishore Kumar was the multi-talented showman of the century and as an artiste, I find that fascinating. He shaped the industry, has been inspiring musicians for generations, and carved his name in the history of the Indian film and music industry."

The actor added: "Honestly, he is, has been, and will always be my guru."

Ayushmann though has a huge regret.

"It is my single biggest regret that I didn't get the opportunity to meet him and seek his blessings, but through his music, I'm blessed to understand his brilliance," he said.

Speaking about his upcoming slate of work, Ayushmann will soon be seen in "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" directed by Abhishek Kapoor, "Anek" directed by Anubhav Sinha, and "Doctor G" directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.