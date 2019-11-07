Ayushmann Khurrana praises Aamir Khan during Twitter chat; Says, 'I'm always learning from him'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is having an exciting time in Bollywood as in the last few months, he has been giving back-back hits. The actor indulged in a social media chat on Thursday and was told by a user that his cinema choice is remarkably similar to Aamir's to which he said that he has no qualms about admitting that he is a huge fan of another actor's work. Both actors have been doing films that give out a strong social message.

Ayushmann replied to this saying: "I'm a huge fan of @aamir_khan sir's work and I'm always learning from him. He is one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he is a huge inspiration to me. I met him on the sets of dangal and was in awe of his simplicity and clarity of thought."

The actor announced the Twitter chat and wrote, "It's been a while I haven't done a Twitter chat. Aaj mauka bhi hai aur dustoor bhi. #AskAyushmann."

He is now looking forward to the release of "Bala" on November 8 in which he will be seen with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Have a look at the trailer here:

-With IANS inputs

