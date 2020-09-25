Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19, to retest next week

Actor Arjun Rampal, who is in home quarantine after his co-actors from "Nail Polish" tested positive for COVID-19, on Friday said that the result of his test has come out negative. The 47-year-old actor had revealed on Thursday that the shooting of the ZEE5 film was stopped with immediate effect after his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari contracted the novel disease.

Taking to Twitter, Rampal said that he will be undergoing another test after four days on the advice of his doctors. "Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers," he wrote.

Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers 🙏🏽 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 25, 2020

The actor, on Thursday afternoon, shared a post on Instagram, in which, he revealed that he got a COVID test done after his Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari contracted the virus. Arjun Rampal, who awaits his test results, wrote in his post: "Bummer! Quarantined at home, as my co actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #nailpolish, #willbounceback, #fighters and #fingerscrossed.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, "Nail Polish" went on floors on September 15. The film will be released on ZEE5.

On Thursday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,92,427 with 54 fresh deaths taking the toll to 8,658.

