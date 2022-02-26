Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor leaves Katrina Kaif stunned with her transformation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANSHULA KAPOOR Anshula Kapoor is the founder of Fankind.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has taken the internet by surprise through her latest Instagram post. In the picture, Anshula seemed to lose some weight. Her transformation left everyone impressed including Katrina Kaif. Sharing a mirror selfie she wrote the lyrics of Colbie Caillat's song Try in the caption. Anshula looked like a breath afresh of air in casual attire. She simply wore a plain t-shirt and joggers.

"Take your make-up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror, at yourself. Don't you like you? Cause I like you," she wrote in the caption.

Katrina Kaif showered Anshula with love in the comments section, she wrote, "Look at u." Anshula's family members also cheered for their girl. Sanjay Kapoor said, "Wow." Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor also dropped a red heart emoticon. Akshay Marwah commented, "Looking amazing." Holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho commented, “looking fab.” Actress Mahhi Vij dropped fire emoticons in the comments.

Several fans also couldn't stop themselves from bombarding Anshula's post with their love-filled comments. One of them wrote, "Woahhh… Look at YOU!!!! Sizzling." Another said, "How slim are you?" "Killer.. Bollywood me debut kb kar rahe hain..", commented the other.

A few days back, Anshula Kapoor had shared a monochrome picture that impressed netizens. She had captioned it as "A disco ball is hundreds of pieces of broken glass put together to make a magical ball of light. You aren't broken, you are a disco ball. - Judi Holler."

For the unversed, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are children of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Kapoor. Unlike her brother, Anshula stays away from the limelight and is the founder of Fankind. Fankind is an online celebrity fundraising and charity platform. People donate and get a chance to meet a celebrity.