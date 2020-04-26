Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor misses grandmother amid COVID-10 lockdown: I can’t see her for her own health

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is spending time with his sister Anshula Kapoor during the home quarantine. The actor in a recent interview revealed that his routine during lockdown includes waking up at 10, scrolling through his phone, working out, and then take a stroll on the terrace. On the other hand, Arjun is also missing his grandmother who lives just 5 kms away from his house. The actor on Sunday shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, sharing that he misses his grandmother but cannot meet her considering her health.

He wrote, "My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health. This post was just because I’m missing her and I’m certain a lot of u out there are worried and missing the elders in ur family and lives... eventually this will all pass and things will get better and when it does I can’t wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch. It is for that dream to be a reality we must sit at home and fight thru this phase & chapter of all our lives. Here’s to a Happy Sunday to everyone !!!"

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has been trying his best to help as many people in need as possible. Over the weekend, he went on a virtual date with 5 lucky winners to raise funds for daily wage earners of India who are currently earning no income at all due to the lockdown. He did this exercise through his sister Anshula Kapoor’s breakthrough online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners for a month.

Earlier, the actor extended his support to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage