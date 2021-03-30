Arjun Bijlani feels being the lead in project no longer matters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANI Arjun Bijlani

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who has worked in television, music videos, films and the digital space, feels being the lead in a project no longer matters. What matters is how meaty your character is. "With changing times, content consumption has also changed immensely. Today it's not about being the main lead, hero or the heroine as it happened earlier in television and films. What matters now is how meaty your character is," Arjun told IANS.

He added: "Be it big or small, if it's good, then the audience ends up liking your work. For me, the transition has been great. I've learnt a lot and grown a lot through these years."

Arjun recently featured in the music video titled "Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi". "This was something new for me but I was really excited to present it. I'm glad it all worked out," he said about his music video experience.

Meanwhile, the actor recently confirmed that he will participate in the adventure reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi". He says that he has started working on building his core mental and physical strength. This is the first time that the actor will be part of an adventure reality show. As part of the format, participants will be challenged with high risk stunts to test their strength and endurance.

Talking about his preparation, Arjun tells IANS: "I have already started preparing for it because I want to win and take that award home. To be fully equipped, I am going through a regular training regime. Along with physical exercise, I am also working on mental strength because it is very important to keep your mental balance while doing any stunts".

The actor also adds that while he will miss being away from his family, it will also motivate him.

"I am going to miss my family alot, especially Ayaan (son). I think that will encourage me to win because I want to see their expressions when I come back home as a winner," he says.