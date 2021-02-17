Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI KHURANA Aparshakti Khurana thinks 'blue is the new black'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana may travel the world and it seems he prefers his trousseau to travel, too! He recently wore a blue velvet suit at an event, which had to be flown from London to Mumbai. The actor recently hosted a beauty event in Mumbai and looked dapper in the blue velvet suit. Apparently, the suit was transported via four flights from London to Mumbai, to reach the actor in time. Aparshakti acknowledges that the wardrobe was very important for him.

"I think blue is the new black. This look was really special as a big fat event was happening almost after a year. Kudos to my stylist Jay Samuel who made sure that it reaches India in time. He honestly worked really hard on this look," Aparshakti said. The actor completed the look with a pair of blue giuseppe zanotti moccasins.

The actor recently took to his social media and gave a glimpse of him hosting the event. "Glad things are now slowly getting back to how they used to be. I finally got to do something I love - host an event. And to be among 15 smart, talented and gorgeous women was in itself an experience to be cherished. #FeminaMissIndia2020," Aparshakti said.

In another post, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote that he missed hosting events so much. "Suited and booted to do what I love doing the most- host a show. MISS-ed hosting events so much that MISS India 2020 had to be my first big event this year #FeminaMissIndia2020," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana is all set to make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series Stardust. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989, and will explore the clash between two superstars.

Apart from the web series, Aparshakti has a string of releases lined up this year. These include the comedy film Helmet with Pranutan. The actor is currently shooting for his new film, an untitled thriller alongside R. Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Khushali Kumar.