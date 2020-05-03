Aparshakti Khurana relives wedding-day as he wears same 'sherwani' in song 'Teri Yaari'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana relived his wedding while shooting for his new song "Teri Yaari", as he wore a 'sherwani' he donned during his marriage in the track's music video. "'Teri Yaari' is really special and close to my heart. It's such a relatable number that talks about love, bonding, emotions, and friendship.

"The song is all the more special for me since I'm wearing my wedding day 'sherwani' in it and reliving all the special moments in a way. In fact, in my own wedding, I didn't have 'haldi' celebrations and couldn't even ride a mare, but I finally did it during the shoot of this song," Aparshakti said.

Sung by Aparshakti, Millind Gaba and King Kaazi, "Teri Yaari" is a friendship song, which was shot in Delhi.

On the film front, Aparshakti will be seen in "Helmet", which also features actress Pranutan.

Watch Teri Yaari song here:

