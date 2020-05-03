Aparna Sen pays tribute to legendary director Satyajit Ray by reciting verses of 'Gonf Churi.' Watch video

The name of Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray in the field of art and culture is well-known. Recognized as one of the masters of world cinema, Satyajit Ray was a legend true to his name. A filmmaker, screenwriter, lyricist, graphic designer, and calligrapher, Ray was a master of all. And as if it wasn't enough, his translating skills were also wonderful but not many know about it, reveals actress and filmmaker Aparna Sen. In a video, she paid a tribute to the thought-provoking visionary on his 99th birth anniversary and recited verses from his father Sukumar Ray's poem titled 'Gonf Churi' which was translated beautifully by Satyajit.

Talking about both Satyajit and his father in the video, she said, "Hello, today is the second of May. We call it Ray day because it is Satyajit Ray's birthday. If he lived, he would have completed 99 years today. Next year would be his centenary year. Now, we all know about Satyajit Ray that he was a great filmmaker, put India on the map of the world as far as cinema is concerned. We also all know that he wrote a lot of stories, all kinds of stories which are very very popular. But, what is not that well-known about him is that he was a wonderful translator. Now, here today, I'm going to read one of his translations from his father's poems. His father was Sukumar Ray, who was extremely well-known in Bengal as a nonsense rhyme and prose writer."

Further, she says, "And what is wonderful is that Ray has translated his poems keeping the rhythm intact. That is really quite wonderful as it is really difficult to do that. So today, I'll read a very famous poem of his to you and then I'll read the translation." Have a look at the video here:

On Ray's 99th birthday, his final volume of Professor Shonku's escapades which has been translated into English with a portion by the master himself was launched on Saturday. "The Final Adventures of Professor Shonku" was released as an e-book by Puffin. Translated by Indrani Majumdar and a portion by Ray for the first time in English from the original collection of Shonku adventures, the book features stories that are funny, imaginative and exciting, and are perfect for sci-fi and Satyajit Ray fans, young and old alike, the publishers said.

Satyajit Ray was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 1984 for his sterling contribution to the world of art and culture. Later in 1992, he received India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna and in the same year, Ray also won honorary Academy Award -Lifetime Achievement.

Listen to the full poem 'Gonf Churi' here:

