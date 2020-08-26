Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma: We owe it to each other to stay cautious during pandemic

Actress Anushka Sharma is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the COVID19 pandemic and feels the industry is good at taking precautions.

"Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Going forward, the atmosphere on set will definitely be different, but we all need to embrace the changes as we know there is a good reason for these. We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic," said the actress.

The pandemic has made Anushka introspective. "Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm. The minute I start planning or thinking of the future, I have to bring myself to the present and deal with what I have to deal with right now," she said.

Anushka is happy that she has achieved a work-life balance after over three years of trying to perfect it since her wedding. She says she is happy that she has become less judgemental.

"I've been introspective over the last three years. I don't want to think that my only value is what I've achieved in life. Peace of mind is my priority and I'm happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental," she says.

Anushka Sharma has treated her fans with amazing web shows like Pataal Lok and Bulbull during the lockdown. Fans were all praise for the actress's choices as a producer. Sharing about her process of picking up stories and scripts, Anushka said, "Being Army kids, we are always open to new ideas and all that travelling really helped us understand local stories. Such experiences not only helped us in storytelling, but also made us look at things in different ways rather than a set societal perspective."

"The business of production is tricky and even the most experienced cannot say that they have figured it out. You just learn from your mistakes. Even when things don't work the way you wanted, they give us learnings," she said.

