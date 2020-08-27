Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRUSHKA_ALWAYS Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Love Story: 2013 to 2020, here's why Virushka is our favorite couple

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli broke the internet on Thursday after they announced that they are expecting their first baby together. Sharing an adorable picture flaunting the baby bump, Anushka wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" There is no denying that the couple is one of the most-talked about personalities in the world of showbiz. Fans love them together and crave for their vacation pictures. Every time the duo treats their social media followers with a photo together, it goes viral.

Interestingly, Anushka and Virat met on the sets of an ad campaign. While the actress walked in as the place belonged to her, Virat was very nervous about his first acting stint. He even claimed to have cracked a 'lame joke' when he met Anushka. Even though the two belonged to very different worlds, they hit it off well and stayed in contact thereafter.

While the two were the opposite in behavior, they found similarities in their upbring and their background which brought them closer. Talking about the same, Virat had said, "She is also from a similar background as me. We come from middle-class families, made it in their respective careers, worked hard, got to a certain stage. In hindsight, when we look into our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds. The timelines of my debut is 2008, the timeline of her starting her first film, shooting for it was 2008 August. We met in 2013 and our lives have been so similar in totally different worlds and then we got along so well. We were talking real things, we were talking things that a lot of people don’t connect with, only if you have seen that life will you understand what we are talking about. So the connect was there immediately."

Virat and Anushka used to spend time with each other while visiting each other on their work tours. The duo always tried to celebrate special occasions together even if one of them had to travel from the opposite side of the world. Virat had revealed, "It was pretty traditional; we would go out for meals. Eventually, you didn’t really have to ask out because both of us knew we liked spending time with each other. I don’t even remember when we thought ‘okay this is the time when the transition is happening’, it was so organic and natural. And it kept getting stronger and stronger. We knew that we just wanted to be with each other."

On December 11, 2017, Virat and Anushka, lovingly called Virushka by their fans, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy. Even words fail to express how beautiful they looked on their wedding day. Attended by close friends and family, the wedding was followed by two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Virat in an interview revealed that the preparations for their dreamy wedding were done by Anushka as he was busy in his tournament at that time. The Indian skipper also revealed that there were just 42 people at their wedding and it was beautiful.

For the past few months, Anushka and Virat have been spending quality time with each other during the lockdown. From playing board games to becoming each other's photographer and hairstylist, the duo has been giving each other good company. Their social media frequently features the other, and now, they will soon have a third member to complete them and make the pictures even more adorable.

