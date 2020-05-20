Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma spots 'dinosaur' at home, shares hilarious video of husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma, who has been trending for her production venture Paatal Lok, has been setting major relationship goals amid the coronavirus lock down. The Pari actress spotted a 'dinosaur' at her home and shared a video of the same on social media making everyone go ROFL-ing all the way. The dinosaur is none other than Anushka Sharma's husband Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket captain can be seen enacting like a dinosaur with the walk and thr roar.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharna shared the video and wrote, "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose". Take a look:

