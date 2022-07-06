Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma sets the 'vibe' right in her latest Instagram pictures. Seen yet?

It may have been quite some time since we saw Anushka Sharma on the big screen, but the actress continues to stay in touch with her fans through social media. On Monday, Anushka graced her followers' Instagram feed with some beautiful pictures and set the "vibe" right! In the photos, the 'Phillauri' actress can be seen wearing a black outfit as hair and makeup artists work their magic on her and fans can't stop going gaga over the aesthetically clicked picture.

Anushka took to her Instagram to share some fun 'behind the scenes' pictures from the sets and wrote "vibe" in Hindi accompanied by a black heart emoji.

Have a look:

On the work front, Anushka will be seen next in Prosit Roy's 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback!

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.