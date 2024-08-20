Anushka Sharma gives sneak peek into Akaay and Vamika's first Rakshabandhan celebration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma shares Akaay-Vamika's rakhies on Insta

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their son Akaay into this world in February this year. The actress is currently in London with her cricketer husband and both children. Rakshabandhan was celebrated across the country on Monday and this was the first rakhi celebration of Anushka-Virat's son Akaay and daughter Vamika. On August 19, Akaay celebrated the first Rakshabandhan with his sister Vamika, a very beautiful picture of which has been shared on Anushka's Instagram story, however, she has still not shown the face of her children to the fans.

Anushka Sharma's Insta story

Talking about the photo, Anushka Sharma has shown a glimpse of Rakshabandhan's celebration from her house, which has a picture of two hand-woven rakhis, which is in the shape of a car. Both the rakhis have black and white buttons and googly eyes can be seen on top. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote in the caption - 'Happy Raksha Bandhan'. Along with this, she has also made two pink heart emojis.

Anushka remains active on social media

Anushka has not appeared in any film for a long time, but she is very active on social media and often shares updates related to her children with fans. Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of Akaay and Vamika enjoying popsicles, in which a glimpse of the couple's son Akaay was seen for the first time. There were two bowls in the photo, filled with colourful popsicles, cucumbers and carrots in one bowl. Akaay's little hand was also visible in the picture.

Gave birth to her son in February 2024

Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in Lake Como, Italy, after which on January 11, 2021, both of them welcomed their daughter Vamika into this world. Later, in early 2024, the actress gave birth to her son Akaay. The couple keeps their children away from the limelight due to their privacy. Talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma was seen doing a cameo in 'Qala' in 2022. At the same time, now her 'Chakda Express' will be released, the release date of which has not been announced yet.

