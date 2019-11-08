Anushka Sharma likes to borrow from Virat Kohli’s wardrobe, says ‘he feels happy when I wear his clothes’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma likes to borrow from Virat Kohli’s wardrobe

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give relationship goals to their fans. The couple is undeniably one of the most successful and loves pairs in their industries. Recently, the NH10 diva featured on the cover of Vogue Magazine and left many swooning over her sizzling photos. The actress looked gorgeous in every frame. Other than making heartbeats race fast, Anuhska talked about her relationship with Virat Kohli and that she borrows a lot from his wardrobe.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are an inspiration when it comes to bringing their A-game forward. The couple is not just the best in what they do but also possesses a style like no one else. Talking to Vogue Magazine, the actress said, “I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes.”

In the same interview, Anushka also went down the memory lane to her wedding day. She claimed that not wearing pink on her D-Day was not the option and she has never been the one who follows trends but breaks stereotypes. The actress wore a gorgeous pastel pink lehenga by Sabyasachi for her wedding in Italy, two years ago. Her outfit raised a storm on social media with people praising her look endlessly.

It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man' ... 💞 pic.twitter.com/bvZc2x62NM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2018

Currently, Virat and Anushka, Virushka as fans like to call them, are in Bhutan where they are enjoying their time in the lap of nature. The couple flew away to the beautiful place to celebrate Virat’s 31st birthday. Anushka shared an adorable birthday post for him and wrote, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

After starring in 2018 Bollywood film Zero, Anushka Sharma hasn’t announced her next film yet. The actress claimed that she needed time away from work to be with her husband and will bounce back on the big screen soon. It is being said that she will star in Faraj Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Also read: Anushka Sharma to recreate Sushmita Sen’s glamourous teacher role in Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake?

Related video:

20 Unheard stories of Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page