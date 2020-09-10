Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAG KASHYAP Anurag Kashyap's reply to 'Happy Birthday Charsi Anurag' Twitter trend will make you go LOL

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has turned a year older today. As he celebrated his 48th birthday, Twitter users started trending 'Happy Birthday Charsi Anurag' on Twitter, leaving the filmmaker amused. Replying to them in his witty avatar, Anurag shared a tweet that left his fans applauding him. Twitterati has been flooding the internet with morphed pictures and videos of Anurag since Thursday morning. However, there is also an army of people who have been lauding the filmmaker for his choice of films and the art of filmmaking.

Rather than getting upset about 'Happy Birthday Charsi Anurag' trend, the filmmaker gacve a witty reply. He wrote, "Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag" Replying to one Twitter user that said, "Happy birthday Pudiya king @anuragkashyap72 #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag," Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Thank you meri charas ki gudiya."

Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

Thank you meri charas ki gudiya .. https://t.co/pb7dwUAvpq — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

On Wednesday, Anurag Kashyap released WhatsApp chats with late Sushant Singh Rajput's manager and revealed that he had his reasons of not working with the actor. He wrote, "am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons" In another tweet, he wrote, "Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th. It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family. As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want .."

Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th . It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family . As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want .. pic.twitter.com/AdfJzcdh9M — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons .. https://t.co/g4fLmI5g9h pic.twitter.com/cHSqRhW9BD — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

Also, after several Bollywood actors demanded justice for Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday by sharing a strong message against patriarchy, Anurag Kashyap reacted to the complaints of why the industry kept quiet on Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation but coming out now after Rhea's arrest. The filmmaker took to Twitter and posted a statement that read, "Everybody baying for Rhea's blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn't do this or that to him? How do you (know) what was he going through? Are (we) forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better."

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director added, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it's gone too far. Republic doesn't inform our opinion."

And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him . And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far. Republic doesn’t inform our opinion. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap directed a part of Ghost Stories. He also treated fans with the film Choked that garnered much praise from the viewers.

