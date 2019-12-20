Friday, December 20, 2019
     
Anurag Kashyap: Emergency is here again

Anurag Kashyap tweeted on administrative measures being used to curb protests against CAA.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2019 6:47 IST
Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap 

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap claimed that India was witnessing Emergency rule once again.

On Wednesday night, Uttar Pradesh, DGP OP Singh tweeted: "'Sec 144' is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children."

Anurag Kashyap on Thursday replied to the tweet saying: "Emergency is here again.."

The filmmaker in a separate tweet confirmed that he would participate in the protests against the CAA.

