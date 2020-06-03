Anupam Kher launches his website today, reveals why June 3 is special for him

Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher launches website today, reveals why June 3 is special for him

Actor Anupam Kher, who recently completed 36 years in the industry, launched his website on Wednesday. The versatile actor chose June 3 for the launch because it was on June 3, 1981 that he had arrived in Mumbai to make it big in Bollywood. With his first performance itself as a lead role, Anupam Kher made his mark in the film industry with a thump.Playing the role of a 65-year-old man at the age of 28 in Mahesh Bhatt's movie 'Saaransh', it earned Anupam Kher not only the immense critical acclaim but also a Filmfare Award for the Best Actor in the year 1984. There was no looking back ever since for the 65 year-old veteran actor who has essayed every role he has played with ease and comfort, ranging from drama, comedy or villanious roles, he excelled in all of it

Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher wrote, "It was on the 3rd of June, 1981 I came to the city of Mumbai with million dreams. 39 years later, I can proudly say that God & people have been kind. Today I am launching another dream project, my website http://theanupamkher.com. Do check it out. I need your blessings & love".

Recently, Anupam Kher had shared a video on his social media while sharing a few words of wisdom with the younger generation. The actor in the video spoke about how this lockdown is a boon for the younger generation who have this opportunity to think about their career and choose towards which direction they want to head in their life.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in medical drama, New Amsterdam.

