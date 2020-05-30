Image Source : TWITTER Anupam Kher announces digital launch of his play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'

Actor Anupam Kher will soon launch his play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his digital portal. "Delighted to share with you that I am finally launching my autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai digitally on my website www.anupamkher.com on 7th of June. I have done more than 450 shows of this play in the last 15years. Hope you love it as much online as audiences have loved it as a stage play. More details will follow in the coming days.

#Fingerscrossed #MylifeOnline," he posted on social media.

Delighted to share that I am finally launching my autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai digitally on my website https://t.co/qESpl8z92y on 7th June. I have done more than 450 shows of this play worldwide. More details to follow in the coming days. Jai Ho!🙏😍 #MyLifeOnline pic.twitter.com/JQTuysuHxG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 29, 2020

"Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and is the journey of all the possibilities that can happen in an individual's life, if he or she follows the path with a sense of wonder and works hard for it.

The play gives a glance of Anupam's failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the veteran actor sets out to depict ordinary people.

The actor recently completed 36 years in the world of cinema.

"My 1st film #Saaransh directed by #MaheshBhatt Saab was released on 25th May, 1984. I was 28 and played a 65 years old man #BVPradhan. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been and so have been my producers/directors. Most of all it is you, my audiences who have given me so much love and strength. I am humbled and blessed. THANK YOU!!#36YearsOfAnupam #Saaransh #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai," he had posted on social media.

My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May, 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! 🙏🙏😍 #36YearsOfAnupam #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/rFpBVHMK3F — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 25, 2020

36 years of SAARANSH! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his son in an act of senseless violence. Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation. ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ #Saaransh pic.twitter.com/LA91wmuL6R — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 25, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage