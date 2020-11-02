Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande thanks beau Vicky Jain for being her support system

Bollywood and Television actress Ankita Lokhande on Monday penned a note of gratitude for her beau Vicky Jain. Expressing her feelings for him, Ankita also apologised Vicky for all the criticism he had to face because of her. She took to her social media handle and thanked Vicky for being her support system in the tough times.

On her Instagram handle, posting an adorable picture of herself and Vicky, She wrote "I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate."

Ankita further said "Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations."

"And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing, I love you @jainvick #viank," she stressed. Vicky had to limit the comments on his Instagram profile in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Vicky has been facing the wrath of social media users who started targeting him after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in June. Ankita, who formerly dated Sushant Singh, was on receiving end of backlash from a section of the internet after she had said that the late actor was not depressed. Ankita and Sushant parted ways in 2016.They were in a relationship for 6 years before separating.

Ankita has been supporting Sushant's family in their tough times and has been continuing her relationship with Vicky.

