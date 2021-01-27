Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITA HASSANANDANI Anita Hassanandani enjoys 'Beyonce vibes' until mommy vibes kick in

Actress Anita Hassanandani on Wednesday shared a photograph channelling her inner Beyonce and flaunting a blooming baby bump. TV star Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child together. Taking to her Instagram, Anita posted a monochrome picture, where she is seen wearing a black leotard. The actress striked a stunning pose for the camera.

"Enjoying "Beyonce vibes" until "mommy vibes" kick in," she wrote as the caption. Beyonce famously posed for a photo-op when she was pregnant in 2017. The shoot was declared Instagram's most liked photo of the year.

Take a look at her post here:

Not just Anita, Rohit also posted a shot from their photoshoot, in which the couple can be seen happily posing together. The greyscale shot on Rohit's Insta featured him leaning on Anita from behind as she could be seen sitting on a chair. Captioning the post, Rohit wrote: "Euphoria."

Take a look:

Anita Hassanandani who is known for her roles in shows like Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein announced her pregnancy in October on social media. She shared a video where the 39-year-old actress and her husband Rohit Reddy re-live their romance, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows.

Recently, speaking to TOI, The actress said "Rohit is very excited as well. He has been reading a lot, he’s figuring stuff out. He’s doing all the right things, pampering me, ordering food for me."

Furhter she added "More so, actually he’s learning things online without me even bringing it up, like he’s learning how to wrap the baby and what to do if the baby needs to burp, so he’s doing his bit and I think he’s going to be a great father. Rohit and me have also learnt about stem cell banking and have agreed to go ahead with it as it can take of the baby’s health in the future. I’m glad we’re doing this for our child."

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013. Speaking about Anita's professional life, she and Tusshar Kapoor will co-star in a new film, after almost two decades. The two actors, who were seen together in the 2003 films "Kucch To Hai" and "Yeh Dil", unite for the mystery thriller "Maarrich", which also stars Naseeruddin Shah.