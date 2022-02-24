Anil Kapoor shares hilarious incident from shoot of 'Judaai' as it completes 25 yrs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILSKAPOOR Anil Kapoor shares hilarious incident from Judaai shoot

The comedy drama 'Judaai' starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar is set to clock 25 years of its release on February 28. Anil Kapoor shared an incident from the shoot when he was left baffled because of an internal communication gap between the crew.

Reminiscing the memories, Anil Kapoor says, "Celebrating 25 years of 'Judaai' - saying it out loud feels so surreal. It was absolutely a pleasure working with two exceptionally talented women Sridevi and Urmila. The working style was very different back then and had its own charm."

He then goes on to narrate the incident, "I remember this one particular scene; we were shooting the song sequence 'Haan Mujhe Pyaar Hua' and all I had to do was remove my sunglasses and put it in my jacket and look at Urmila."

He then landed the punch to the incident, "Little did I know, the jacket I was wearing did not have any pockets and during the shot I was clueless, looking for a place to rest my sunglasses. The whole crew on the set burst into laughter and that shot made it to the final cut. Looking back at those days brings so much joy. I'm delighted to celebrate 25 nostalgic years of 'Judaai'".

As a celebratory showcase of its 25th anniversary, the film will be premiered on Zee Bollywood on February 28 at 9 p.m.