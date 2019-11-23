Angad Bedi receives mental training from mind coaches for Inside Edge 2

Mind coaches play a crucial role in sports as they teach players mental game skills to improve their performance and learning. And as Angad is essaying the role of a cricketer in the web show "Inside Edge 2", he chose to get training under a mind coach to understand what sportsmen experience in reality.

Sharing his experience of his meeting with the mind coach, Angad said: "It was something that I wanted to experience to understand my character Arvind'S psyche. He is at a space and place in life which is hard to be tapped for me. I have heard stories from friends but I have never personally been there.

"Mind coaches are people with whom cricketers are their raw self, volatile and vulnerable so I knew that it was worth studying. Arvind will be seen in a different light this time. There are layers to him which will be explored. He causes quite a stir as well through his actions and all of it impacts it deeply. I am glad I did my home work on the character or it wouldn't have turned out as well as it did. I am happy with how this has shaped up."

Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, the first season of "Inside Edge" revolved around the Mumbai Mavericks team -- a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League kind of T20 cricket tournament.

The second season will stream on Amazon Prime from December 6.