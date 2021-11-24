Ananya Panday shares ‘bathrobe in a car’ pictures; here's how her mom reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Pandey shares ‘bathrobe in a car’ pictures; here's how her mom reacts

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is all set to share screen space with Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming movie 'Liger'. The film will mark Vijay's first Bollywood venture. It will also be Ananya's first Telugu film. The actress is currently shooting in the US. On Wednesday (November 24), Ananya took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the sets. She captioned it, "‘bathrobe in a car’ series (don’t ask why, I can’t explain) #NightShoot #LIGER.”

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a white bathrobe. The geographical tag suggests that the pictures are from Las Vegas, Nevada. In no time Ananya's post was bombarded with comments. Ananya's mother, Bhavana Panday reacted to the pictures by dropping laughing emojis. Bhavana's friend and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. Maheep's daughter and Ananya's friend, Shanaya Kapoor also sent heart emojis. Seema Khan commented, ‘pretty,’ while Neelam Kothari called her "doll."

'Liger' is touted as a romantic sports action film. Ananya Panday is the leading lady in the film being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Puri connects and Dharma Productions. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and thus he underwent martial arts training to best fit the bill. The film will also feature boxing legend Mike Tyson. As per reports, 'Liger' team organised a special Indian lunch for Mike Tyson and his wife Kiki as they had known about his love for Indian food. The team conveys that former boxing champion Tyson binged on garlic naan, tandoori chicken, butter chicken, fish tikka masala, and goat biryani for lunch.

The shooting of the film was earlier stopped due to COVID-19. Liger enjoys a stellar cast of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others.