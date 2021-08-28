Ananya Panday reacts to getting trolled on Siddhant Chaturvedi's viral 'struggle' comeback

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MOVIESADMIRER Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday

Actress Ananya P{anday was brutally trolled about her comment on nepotism during actors' round table conference. The catalyst was Siddhant Chaturvedi's comeback statement to her definition of 'struggle.' Now Ananya Panday has broken her silence about the viral exchange and claimed that it was not said like the way it came across.

Ananya Panday appeared on Social Media Stars recently and reacted to the same. She said, "Basically, I agree. But also I think that Sid and I were kind of saying the same thing. Sometimes, in interviews, as you can see, I'm very overwhelmed. If I had to go back, I would probably change the way I said something. We were laughing about it later. Sid and I are really close. We have no weird thing about this. People made it something bigger and it became meme-worthy. Genuinely my intention wasn't like what came across."

For the unversed, addressing the issue of nepotism, Ananya Panday had said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

To this, Siddhant Chaturvedi had said, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai." His statement had gone viral on social media and the actress was trolled.

Appearing in the chat show 'Pinch Season 2' by Arbaaz Khan earlier, Panday said, "If people troll me, I take it in a positive way, but it upsets me when they start saying things about my mom, dad and even my little sister. I don't hate my haters; in fact, I feel they are my biggest fans because they are constantly checking on me."