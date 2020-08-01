Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on Eid al-Adha 2020, shares interesting post about Gir lions

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan never fails to miss wishing his fans on special occasions. Even though the actor is under the medical care at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID19 on July 11, he has been sharing his thoughts with his fans. On Saturday, Big B wished his fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2020 and worte, "Eid al Adha ..Mubarak." He also shared some word of wisdom and tweeted, "जीभ पर लगी चोट जल्दी ठीक हो जाती है

लेकिन जीभ से लगी चोट कभी ठीक नहीं होती" Roughly translated as, "Injury on the tongue heals quickly but the injury that our tongue gives to another person (our words) never heals."

T 3612 - Eid al Adha ..Mubarak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XCtKFfO3Gd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan also shared an interesting post on Gir Lion and recalled his shooting days while shooting for Gujarat Tourism fils. He wrote, "Gir people can make lions run away with a ‘lathi’. This is true. I have seen it happen myself. During the shooting of the Gujarat Tourism film in GIR, when we reached a watering hole where a pride of lions were drinking water, they moved away as soon as they saw our vehicles approaching. Disappointed that after great effort we were unable to film them, the villager accompanying us just got down from our jeep with a ‘lathi’ and herded them back to the water hole, as though he was herding his cattle !!!! When we asked him wasn’t he sacred he said no for generations his family has been doing this .. !! Quite something !!!"

Meanwhile, Big B has been receiving love and wishes in abundance for his speedy recovery. However, there are some trolls who used inappropriate words for the megastar. Reacting to the same in his blog recently, Big B wrote, "they write to tell me ... 'I hope you die with this Covid.' Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!"

He added, "if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is ..'ठोक दो साले को '"

He ended the letter by saying, "May you burn in your own stew !!"

