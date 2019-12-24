Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for their well wishes, tweets: 'I Improve Gradually'

Amitabh Bachchan thanked fans for their get well wishes

Megastar was set to be honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award at the 66 National Film Awards, however, the megastar had to give the event a miss because of his ill health. Bib B has been dealing with health issues for a while now and this has kept his well-wishers worried. On Tuesday morning, Amitabh tweeted to thanks his fans for all their wishes and get well soon messages he has been getting from his fans. The megastar added that will gradually improve his health. Big B also wrote an blog post, revealing that he has been advised to take rest and not to travel which was the reason that he chose to miss the National Film Awards.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3587/8/9 - Thank you for your 'get wells' .. I improve gradually .. aabhaar ! "

T 3587/8/9 - Thank you for your 'get wells' .. I improve gradually .. aabhaar ! 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2019

On the eve of National Awards tweeted to inform his fans that he won’t be able to attend the event due to Doctor's advice of not to travel. He tweeted, ""Down with fever! Not allowed to travel... will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi... so unfortunate... my regrets."

In November, Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for a regular checkup. However, after getting discharged from the hospital he continued shooting for his pending projects. He first shot for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra in Manali then flew to Slovakia for the shoot of his upcoming film Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures from Slovakia where he shot for the film in subzero temperatures.

