Amitabh Bachchan suggests use of empty rail coaches as isolation wards amid coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media and been advising fans to stay protect during teh coronavirus pandemic. From sharing informative videos about the virus to urging fans to take precautionary measures, teh actor has been doing his bit. He has also been sharing poems on coronavirus that he himself has written and keeping the fans entertained as well. On Wednesday, the actor shared another tweet in which he suggested that empty rail coaches can be used as isolation wards during this time.

Big B took to Twitter to share a suggestion by one of his fans and wrote, "A most useful idea given on my Insta as a comment." The comment read, “One idea to be sent to all the government authorities. All train services are at standstill. The train wagons are idle. Each has 20 rooms which can be used. 3000 trains easily, all over India. Means 60,000 beds. Can be used in isolation in some cases. But in any case better than no hospitals.”

T 3481 - A most useful idea given on my Insta as a comment :

🙏🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/iV0Ikcs4oV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

Earlier, the actor shared a video telling fans how not defecating in the public can keep coronavirus away. Taking to Instagram, Big B shared his video and spoke of how a study shows that COVID-19 can linger on human excreta for a longer time than it does on respiratory samples. Captioning the same, he wrote, "Corona A study in the @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples. Come on India, we are going to fight this ! Use your toilet: हर कोई, हर रोज़, हमेशा । Darwaza Band toh... Beemari Band! @swachhbharat @narendramodi @PMOIndia."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

