Amitabh Bachchan lauds health experts for taking care of COVID19 patients, shares their prayers

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment in the COVID ward of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The actor, along with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive for the coronavirus on July 11. As he continues to stay under medical care, he has been connecting with his fans through social media posts. Like every day, on Thursday, the actor shared another word of wisdom and lauded the health experts for taking care of the patients. Big B highlighted how the doctors, nurses and other corona warriors undergo extreme conditions to treat their patients. He said, "they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients! This be their prayer everyday"

Big B also shared what the health experts pray and wrote, "Dear Lord. Thank you for the gift of life and this beautiful time. I surrender all our patients in your care. Bless me with an understanding of my patients need so that I may do what is right and pleasing in your sight. Bless me with honesty and sincerity that even when there is no one to watch my actions. I may do the right things according to your will; Bless all those in authority that they may work for the benefit of all and may we care for each other as one family."

T 3609 - T 3609 - ..they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients !

This be their prayer everyday .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8T6OMuC2SD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2020

Earlier, Big B also shared a tweet stating that there is no benefit of being naive in this world. He quoted Premchand and wrote, "T 3609 - Sansaar mein gau banne se kaam nahi chalta. Jitna dabo, utna hi dabate hai (You cannot be like meek cattle in this world. The more you get subdued, the more they will subdue you). - Premchand."

T 3609 - संसार में गऊ बनने से काम नहीं चलता, जितना दबो, उतना ही दबाते हैं।



- प्रेमचंद — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2020

Recently, Big B reacted to trolls and penned down a letter addressing them in his blog. He wrote, "they write to tell me ... 'I hope you die with this Covid.' Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!"

He added, "if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is ..'ठोक दो साले को '"

He ended the letter by saying, "May you burn in your own stew !!"

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been continuously thanking fans for their love and wishes as he recovers from COVID19. His posts are frequently dedicated to his fans in which he expresses his gratitude to them.

