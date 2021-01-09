Amitabh Bachchan hits 45M on Twitter, shares priceless throwback pic after 'Coolie' accident

Image Source : TWITTER/@SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan hits 45M on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan hit 45 million followers on Twitter on Saturday and shared a priceless throwback picture with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the occasion. The Don star took to the micro-blogging site and shared a monochromatic picture posted by a fan and recalled a major incident of his life. Thanking the fan for the photo, Sr. Bachchan wrote, "The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more... Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident .."

"Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down! A concerned little Abhishek looks on!" he added. The picture shows a father-son moment as Big B bends down to touch his father's feet. The photo also sees a concerned Abhishek Bachchan looking at his dad. A message on the snap read, "45 Million, started with the blessings of Pujya Maa and Pujya Babuji."

T 3777 - The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more ..

Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident ..

Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down !

A concerned little Abhishek looks on ! pic.twitter.com/vFC98UQCDE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 9, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and keeps treating fans with various throwback pictures from film sets. A few days ago, he shared a stunning monochromatic photograph channeling his inner 'head banger'. The superstar sported a chunky blue pair of shades and posted a picture in which he is seen effortlessly posing for the lens. The Instagram picture showed Sr. Bachchan sporting a jacket as he held a microphone, and teased with his quirky smile.

Taking to the caption, the 'Don' star shared that after he failed at the Michael Jackson routine,' he was asked to attempt the 'Rock head banger'. "so having failed the MJ routine .. they asked me to - in more recent times - attempt this, the Rock head banger ...," wrote Bachchan. Talking about the result that came after this trial, he added, "same result !! Nothing other than the shades rocked ..Do approve please .. they are the same that got posted the other day."

On the films front, Amitabh Bachchan's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

(With ANI inputs)