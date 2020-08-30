Image Source : INSTAGRAM.AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan applauds fan's art and gives a life lesson

Bollywood celebrities enjoy a huge fan following. And thanks to this era, social media plays a big role in maintaining celebrities’ relationships with their followers. They not just interact with the well-wishers and fans but also recognize their talent. There are many big stars who share pictures and videos created by their fans and one such name is of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the actor posted a photo of him created by one of his followers and captioned it as “The creative talent of the fan and well wishers is beyond measure .. thank you .. love”

Apart from this, Big B also shared a picture on his Instagram handle giving an important lesson of life. He captioned the post saying, “Zindagi mein kimat badhani hai toh tapna padega.” The image showed one raw corn of 5 rupees and one roasted corn of 20 rupees which depicts that if you want to increase your worth in life you need to go through a lot of hardships.

Bachchan was recently in news on being hospitalized as he contracted COVID-19 in mid-July and was discharged in early August. On the work front, the actor is coming back on the small screens with his famous game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage