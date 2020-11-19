Amid reports of self isolation, Salman Khan to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 tomorrow

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Amid reports of self isolation, Salman Khan to shoot for Bigg Boss tomorrow

After Salman Khan's personal driver and two staff members tested positive for coronavirus, there were reports doing round that the Bigg Boss host has isolated himself at his home and decided to remain in isolation for the next 14 days along with his entire family to break the chain of contamination but recently it was confirmed that the actor will be shooting for the Bigg Boss 14, tomorrow.

While, the staff members of the star have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital and are being treated for the virus. As soon as news of his staff members testing positive for the deadly virus reached Salman, he made sure they get the required medical assistance.

However, neither Salman Khan nor his family members have issued any statement on it yet.

Reportedly, Salman Khan's writer-father Salim Khan and mother Salma were to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary on November 18 but the celebrations were cancelled due to this uncalled situation.

(With inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)