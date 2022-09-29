Ameesha Patel dating Pakistani actor Imran Abbas? Actress finally breaks silence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMEESHA PATEL Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas are rumoured to be dating each other

Ameesha Patel and his relationship with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has become the talk of the town ever since the actress shared a mushy video with Imran on her Instagram handle. The actress who was recently in Bahrain shared many pictures and videos from her vacation but the one video with Imran garnered massive attention and led to speculations of the duo dating. Dismissing these claims as 'silly', Ameesha said that they both are just good friends.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ameesha revealed, "I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch up."

Reacting to the viral video, where they both danced to her song, Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai, from the 2002 movie, Kranti, Ameesha said, "He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song... We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned."

Watch the viral video below:

Ameesha also revealed that she has known Imran for a long time now and their friendship dates back to their college days in the US. “We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha is all set to return to the big screen with the sequel of her blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. She has reunited with actor Sunny Deol for the movie. The two will be reprising their roles in the film. Anil Sharma is directing the sequel under the Zee Studios production. The film is scheduled for a 2023 release.

