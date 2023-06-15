Allu Arjun inaugurates AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Allu Arjun inaugurates his theatre AAA Cinemas

Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable actors. Apart from being an actor, he is a businessman and owns many businesses. The actor has now expanded his business as he launched his luxurious new cinema hall, AAA Cinemas. He launched the world-class cinema theatre today in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun attended the grand inauguration ceremony of his cinema hall, AAA Cinemas. Located in Hyderabad’s Amanpreet, the inauguration ceremony has also been attended by Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The official opening of the cinema theatre took place. A few photos and videos of the Pushpa actor from the inauguration ceremony have surfaced on social media.

For the inauguration, Allu Arjun was seen wearing a brown suit and styled it with sheer glasses and shoes. He cut the ribbon and posed for a few photos with his family and his team.

Inside photos of the theatres reveal that Allu Arjun has left no stone unturned to ensure the best film experience. Comfortable seats have been arranged while a massive seating area has been kept in mind to accommodate seating.

In corridors awards, photos, posters, and milestones of Allu Arjun and his family are been put on display, to allow fans to feel closer to the star.

The first film to release at AAA Cinemas is Adipurush. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the film has 15 shows a day this weekend. These include Adipurush in 2D and 3D. It will be released in Telugu and Hindi at the cinemas.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun on the other hand is busy shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the movie features the actor reprising his ironic role as Pushpa Raj along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. A few days ago, the Pushpa 2 team reportedly met with an accident while returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana after completing the shoot of the day.

The much-awaited project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, will get a pan-Indian release like its original.

