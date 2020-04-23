Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood celebrities wish fans on World Book Day 2020

Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood celebrities wish fans on World Book Day

On the occasion of World Book Day on Thursday, B-Towners took to social media to share with their fans which book they are currently reading. Alia Bhatt's 'new friend' is JK Rowling's "Harry Potter And The Philosopher'e Stone", which she is currently in reading. Sharing a picture of the book on Instagram, the actress wrote: "I've made a new friend. #worldbookday #currentlyreading."

Wishing her followers a Happy Book Day, Shraddha also shared a list of books that she says she already has completed reading during the lockdown so far: "The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness" by Arundhati Roy, "Conscious Collective" by Joseph Kauffman, "Homo Deus' by Yuval Noah Harari and "A New Earth" by Eckhart Tolle.

Not only that, the actress says she is is reading IC Robledo's "The Secret Principles Of Genius" which has been gifted by her "Chhichhore" co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Thanking Sushant, Shraddha posted a photo of the book on Instagram.

"It's been really nice to catch up on some reading. Hope you guys are taking care of yourself," Shraddha also shared. Fans were quick to share their list of books with her. One of them mentioned "Mahabharata", and Shraddha showed her interest in it by saying: "I want to read." she said "The Fountainhead" by Russian-American author Ayn Rand is also one of the books that she would like to read someday.

Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of her bookshelf and revealed how books are her "source of inspiration". The actress tweeted: "For me books are something that not only teach us a lot, but at times they become our source of inspiration and a place to find solace in. Sometimes, they can even help you re-discover yourself! #WorldBookDay #worldbookday2020"

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to share a list of his favourite books which include noted Bengali author Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's "Vanavasi" (original name "Aranyak"), Devarakonda Balagangadhara Tilak's "Amrutham kurisina rathri" and "Khraveludu" by Sishta Anjeneya Sasthri.

Esha Gupta is reading Ayn Rand's 1943 novel "The Fountainhead". Sharing a picture of the book on Instagram, the actress captioned: "The more that you read the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you'll go- Dr.seuss #worldbookday"

Manav Kaul took to Instagram to share a video featuring the books written by him. The actor shared the names of his books and wrote: "Aapko kaunsi kitaab sabse zyada pasand hai? (Which book do you like the most?) #worldbookday

Shruti Seth shared how her 5-year-old daughter Alina has turned into an avid reader. The actress tweeted: "Our greatest gift to Alina has been the joy of reading. We started reading to her when she was 6 months old. And she's been hooked ever since. Now that she's 5 she can read by herself and she reads to us. Superb ROI. #worldbookday2020"

-With IANS inputs

