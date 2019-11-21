Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to be more grand than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Ram Leela

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is left awestruck by the sets of her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress recently visited the set of the film as she was passing by it and going by the reports, she was stupefied by the grandness of it. The report suggests that the film will be more beautiful and lavish than SLB’s earlier periodic dramas Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source saying, “Alia Bhatt was passing by and was completely awestruck by the magnanimity of the sets. The movie set for Gangubai is not just larger than life but also a lot more grand and beautiful than Sanjay sir’s earlier films like Padmaavat and Ram Leela. There is a lot of fine detailing that has gone into the making of the set and it is bigger than what anyone would have ever since.”

Earlier, there were reports that Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the film Gangubai but after Inshallah got shelved, the filmmaker announced that Alia will be stepping into the role. Also, the film will have Ajay Devgn's cameo as well. A source told PTI, “It is not a full-fledged part but a special appearance. It is a very interesting role. An official statement in this regard will be made soon.”

Ajay Devgn last worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 20 years ago in 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to hit movie theatres on September 11, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page