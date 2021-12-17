Alia Bhatt did not violate quarantine rules, says BMC official

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has not violated any quarantine rule while traveling to Delhi, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said here on Thursday. She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI. Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar's residence.

There were comments on social media claiming that Alia Bhatt traveled to Delhi for a film shoot in breach of quarantine rules. "No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules.

No other high-risk persons or close contacts of Bollywood personalities had tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday morning, the official added.

BMC health committee Chairperson Rajul Patel confirmed to ANI that she has given instructions to local municipal officers to look into alleged quarantine rules violation by actor Alia Bhatt and to take the necessary actions. Alia travelled to the national capital on Wednesday for the motion poster launch of her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. She was accompanied by the director Ayan Mukherji and her co-star and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.