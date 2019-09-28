Ali Fazal starts preparing for Hollywood film Death On The Nile

Ali Fazal all set for next Hollywood project

Actor Ali Fazal is preparing hard for his upcoming international project "Death On The Nile", a modern-day screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel of the same name.

He is currently in London and will soon start shooting for the film, which has an ensemble cast toplined by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Kenneth Branagh.

"For me, the most essential prep is to get to know my costumes and my look for the film. Once that part is sorted, rest follows. So I have been focussing solely on that for the past one week since I landed here. And I mean being part of the stitching and tailoring process of my costumes.

"We have a dialect teacher on set for a bunch of us so the accents are being trained. I cannot reveal just yet what kind of accents only because I want that to be a surprise," said Ali.

The film is the second adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel by Irish actor-director Kenneth Branagh, after 2017's "Murder On The Orient Express".