Alaya F clarifies rumours about getting lip injections, says, 'I didn’t do anything'

Getting trolled for a dress, makeup, appearance or thoughts is a common sight for Bollywood celebrities but that definitely has a negative impact on the newbies stepping into the industry. There are some who can take them sportingly while for others, it can have a negative impact. Now which one's true for actress Alaya F, we leave upon you to decide. Pooja Bedi's daughter made her debut in the film industry through Jawaani Jaaneman which also featured Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. But after her first film, there were people who trolled her for her looks saying that she's got lip injections done, but what's the truth behind that, know from Alaya herself.

The young actress during a chat show Starry Nights Gen Y with Komal Nahta opened up about how after her film people assumed that she got lip fillers before entering into the industry. Breaking the bubbles, she says that it's not true. During the conversation, Alaya said, "I have been getting these comments where people are like, ‘Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!’ I didn’t do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don’t know why people think I got something done."

Further talking about if these trolls affected her, Alaya said, "Little bit, yeah, because it’s also my first time doing this. It is always on my mind, which is why I actually say ‘um’ a lot. I was reading comments on YouTube and I saw people were like, ‘Why does she say um so much?’ I was like, ‘Because I am really thinking about what I am saying. I don’t want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it.’ I would rather say um than something very stupid."

Talking about the film, Alaya played the role of a teenage girl who comes to London to find her father, who has no idea about her existence. The film achieved success at the box office and the actors even got a positive response from the critics.

After Jackky Bhagnani-produced Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya has already signed another one under his banner Pooja Entertainment. Not only this, but she has even signed a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani, who produced her debut film under his banner Northern Lights Films.

