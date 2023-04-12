Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's shoot diaries convert into a romantic tea date | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna and her husband-actor Akshay Kumar's shoot diaries were all about cuteness and romance. Taking to her social media handle, Twinkle shared a BTS video from a shoot, which was doubled up by a tea date. In the video, Akshay and Twinkle can be seen seating on chairs with cups on a table as they smile and chat while enjoying their tea. With this, Mrs Funnybones added an adorable caption, "Behind the scenes and we are smiling a bit more in front of the cameras than we would if we were just having tea together." She added in her caption, "I think love makes for a great canape but friendship is the main course that keeps you going. Agree? Disagree?" She added the hashtags #behindthescenes and #shootdiaries to her post.

The couple can be seen having a conversation with each other. For the outing, Twinkle wore a flowery dress and paired it with heels while Akshay opted for a white T-shirt, grey jacket, beige pants, and sneakers. She also added Little Bit by Suriel Hess as the background music. For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay is currently working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role. He was last seen in the Karan Johar-backed film Selfiee (2023) alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee was released in theatres on February 24. Last year, Akshay was seen in several films such as Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj, which did not work at the box office.

