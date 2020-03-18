Akshay Kumar spends time with daughter Nitara during quarantine period, Twinkle Khanna shares lovely pic

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
Amidst the Coronavirus scare, shoots have been cancelled. Akshay has figured out the best way to spend time at home with his loved ones.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2020 19:41 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Bollywood shoots have been stalled owing to COVID-19 outbreak and hence, stars are spending time home. Amidst the Coronavirus shutdown, Akshay Kumar is making the most of  his time with his loved ones..While the Khiladi was shooting for Laxmmi Bomb before the lockdown and had completed his shoot before it, Akshay was supposed to kick off other projects post it. 

Today, Akshay Kumar's wife and author took to Instagra  and shared a candid click of Akshay with daughter Nitara chilling in their home garden. In the photo, Twinkle Khanna can be seen working on her new book with notes and laptop in the frame whereas, Akshay and Nitara are basking in the sun while laying on the green grass. Twinkle captioned the photo stating, "Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwritingspotisthebathroom".

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna share photos of chilling at home amidst the virus scare with the Laxmmi Bomb star. 

Akshay will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and Akshay plays a man who gets possessed by a transgender ghost in the film. The shoot was recently completed. Laxmmi Bomb will be released on Eid i.e May 22, 2020. 

