Akshay Kumar's lockdown advice: Sit it out

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, actor Akshay Kumar's advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: "Sit it out". The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair. Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: "Sometimes it's best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass."

The actor also made the picture his Instagram profile picture. In the photograph, Akshay is seen seated at a chair in a pair of trousers, pink T-shirt and blue shoes. He is also wearing a cool pair of glasses. Have a look at the same here:

Meanwhile, the actor has extended his help in many forms to aid the fight against the pandemic. He has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic, donated Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation, and gave Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

After donating 1,000 smartwatches that track symptoms of the virus to the Mumbai Police, the actor gave 500 to the Nashik police after a surge in positive cases in the city.

