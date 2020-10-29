Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb renamed to Laxmii

After much anticipation, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was dropped online and managed to impress the audiences with its funny and scary scenes. Akshay Kumar’s transgender character has created quite a buzz.

Today, the film directed by Raghava Lawrence went for its censor certificate and post the screening the makers had a discussion with CBFC. Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film - Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have now decided to change the title of their film

The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is now titled as ‘Laxmii’.

Laxmii is set to premiere on 9th Nov on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Disney+ Hotstar presents, Laxmiii, produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

