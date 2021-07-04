Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's comedy movie to go on floors next year

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed that he will start shooting for his comedy film, starring Akshay Kumar, next year. The actor-filmmaker duo has worked on several acclaimed comedies in the 2000s, from the blockbuster "Hera Pheri" series, "Garam Masala" to "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".Priyadarshan said he was supposed to begin the film with Akshay Kumar this year but the project got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were supposed to start shooting for it this year, but it got delayed. It's an out-and-out comedy film and we are now looking to start shooting early next year," the director said.

On Saturday, Akshay has shared a happy picture with filmmaker Priyadarshan. Akshay and Priyadarshan met on the sets of Raksha Bandhan, which will be directed by Aanand L Rai. "When a guy with as brilliant a sense of humour as @priyadarshandir comes calling, a hard-work day becomes a laugh-hard day! #HappinessBTS," he wrote in the caption.

Retweeting Akshay, Priyadarshan wrote, "After a long break, we are having quality time discussing next Hindi movie and I'm enjoying these discussions with @akshaykumar."

Priyadarshan is currently awaiting the release of his next film "Hungama 2", scheduled to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23. The film, a sequel to the director's 2003 hit comedy of the same name, was slated to hit the theatres on August 14 this year.

It features actor Paresh Rawal, returning for the sequel, and is joined by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash in the cast.

Akshay has a big lineup of movies for the upcoming year including Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. He will also be seen in Filhaal 2, the song that will mark his second music video after the 2019 released hit song Filhaal. The music video that also features Nupur Sanon will release on July 6.

-with PTI inputs