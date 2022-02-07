Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar enjoys snowfall in Mussoorie: Lankho mile, koi bhi na tum sa mila | VIDEO

Akshay Kumar is one of the most entertaining celebrities in tinsel town. Be it his films or his social media posts, the actor always leaves his fans impressed. His new social media post was no different! Smitten by the beauty of Mussoorie, the Bollywood actor is leaving no chance to explore the hilly city while shooting for his upcoming film. On Monday, he took to Twitter and shared an adorable video of him enjoying snowfall from the window of a moving vehicle.

"What else is being in love?! We call Uttarakhand Devbhoomi for a reason. Have shot in the most exotic locations in the world but Mussoorie - lankho mile, koi bhi na tum sa mila," he captioned the post.

Have a look:

A few days back, he shared another video of himself dressed up in police uniform and wrote, "Grateful to have a job which helps me live such beautiful experiences. Mussoorie, you’re a dream to shoot in."

Called the 'Queen of Hills', Mussoorie lies in the Himalayan foothills and is around 35 kilometres from the capital of Uttarakhand, Dehradun.

Yesterday, Akshay mourned the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 owing to multiple organ failures. He tweeted, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti."

On the work front, Akshay is currently in Mussoorie for the shoot of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Ratsasan'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in the movie