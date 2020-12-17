Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOYOHONEYSINGH Akshay Kumar and Yo Yo Honey Singh pose for a happy picture as they catchup in Delhi

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently reunited with singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and their photo went viral on the internet. On Wednesday, Honey Singh shared a quirky photo with the superstar and wrote, "Jab miley do Dilli Waley ! Had an amazing time with @akshaykumar Phaji #yoyohoneysingh #akshaykumar" The picture broke the internet instantly as fans were delighted to see them together in a frame once again.

In the viral photo, bother Akshay Kumar and Yo Yo Honey Singh can be seen flaunting all-black looks. While the actor poses with a broad smile, the singer fluants his style. Check out the photo here-

Akshay Kumar and Yo Yo Honey Singh's collaborations have always been a chartbuster. Earlier, they had come together for songs like Boss Title Song, and Party All Night. Currently, Akshay Kumar is shooting for his next music video Filhall 2 with Nupur Sanon.

"Seeing the love and the phenomenal response for the first part of 'Filhall', we, as a team, we're very excited to bring to you 'Filhall part 2 ' as soon as possible. However, while we fight through these times and respect the laws in place, we will soon be back with 'Filhall part 2'," said the actor earlier in a statement.

Talking about the song Filhall, the video has more than garnered 900 million views on YouTube since its release last November. Written by Jaani, Filhall was a Punjabi-Hindi track sung by B Praak.