Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Apaharan' turns 15, actor says intensity in characters made it a memorable one

Image Source : TWITTER/@ALEXY_NINAN Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Apaharan' turns 15

Prakash Jha’s crime/action drama directorial 'Apaharan' turned 15 on Wednesday. The film was released on December 2, 2005. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. It was set against the backdrop of a kidnapping racket. Marking the film's special day, lead actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle and shared a clip which featured several important scenes from the movie.

Mentioned how the cast and the plot made the film a memorable one, Ajay wrote, “The cast, the plot, the intensity in characters made this movie a memorable one....Celebrating #15YearsOfApaharan.”

The video shared by the Singham actor features different shots from the film. It also showcases veteran actor Nana Patekar as Tabrez Alam who is a powerful MLA and also an underworld don who controls a large kidnapping racket.

The film was declared a hit at the box office and was given a National Award for Best Screenplay. Ajay's performance in the film was liked by all. Apaharan's story revolved around a complex relationship and clashing ideologies between a father and son.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will start work on his next directorial venture titled Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh from this month. The actor will also be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Soon after this Mayday, Ajay will start shooting for his upcoming sports drama Maidaan. The film will feature Priyamani in the female lead role. The director of the film is Amit Sharma.