Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn on planting trees: I can set example, all including kids should be involved

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and his son Yug were spotted Saturday planting trees in the city on Saturday, as part of Mega Vriksha Campaign of Campaign Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On why he had brought his son along, Ajay said: "I can only try and set an example. I want everyone including all the kids to get involved in this initiative. Things will not change just because I am doing it, they will change when everyone gets involved. I can create awareness about it."

Ajay and Yug planted saplings and watered them in the Juhu locality. While the actor was dressed in a black T-shirt teamed with black pants, Yug sported a comfy white T-shirt and black pants.

The actor urged people to start taking care of trees in any way possible.

"So many trees have fallen and I would like to request everyone to get involved. Just step outside your home and take care of trees planted outside, water the trees and plant. If someone finds an opportunity to plant some saplings, please do so. It would be great for the entire nation, world and universe," Ajay summed up.

Actor Vatsal Sheth, and filmmaker Anusha Srinivasan Iyer were also part of the campaign, among others.