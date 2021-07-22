Ajay Devgn celebrates 'super successful' 10 years of Singham, dedicates it to frontline workers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGNUPFC Singham

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is celebrating 10 years of his popular action film, Singham. to mark the occasion, the actor shared a video of the blockbuster cop-drama saying the film is a "salute" to the police force of the country. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was a remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same name helmed by Hari Gopalakrishnan. It is the first film of Rohit Shetty's 'cop universe'.

The Hindi version featured Devgn as the fearless police inspector Bajirao Singham. "Singham" also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj as the main antagonist.

Devgn reminded fans of Singham's popular dialogue by writing, "Jismein hai dum, toh fakt Bajirao Singham" (Bajirao Singham is the only one with courage).

"'Singham' is not just a film. It is a passion, an emotion. It is a salute to our police force who selflessly, with complete sincerity and honesty, are serving the nation," the 52-year-old actor added.

In addition, Devgn thanked the film's team for mounting such a memorable project. "I want to thank the team and all the fans for the super successful 10 years of 'Singham'. And dedicate it to all the frontline workers out there," he wrote.

The success of Singham led Shetty and Devgn to make a sequel, "Singham Returns", which was released in 2014 and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shetty then directed a spin-off to "Singham" in 2018, titled "Simmba".

The film -- with a cameo by Devgn -- was headlined by Ranveer Singh, featuring the actor as Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao, a corrupt cop hailing from Shivgarh, the same town as Singham.

Shetty is currently awaiting the release of "Sooryavanshi", a part of his "cop universe" films "Singham" and "Simmba".

"Sooryavanshi" features superstar Akshay Kumar as a cop, with Devgn and Singh joining him in extended cameos.

