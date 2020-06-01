Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn bears expense of oxygen cylinders, ventilators at new Dharavi hospital for COVID-19 patients

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown has been making the best use of social media platforms to increase awareness amongst his fans. Recently he urged everyone to donate for the well-being of the dwellers of Dharavi in Mumbai which happens to be one of the biggest slums in Asia. Not only this, he even took to the responsibility of 7000 families and wrote, "Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration and hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate." Well now it seems that the actor has moved one step forward and showed his support by silently paying the expenses of the oxygen cylinders and ventilators being used at the newly-built 200-bed hospital for coronavirus patients.

The contribution by the actor was made through his Ajay Devgn Films Foundation. The assistant municipal commissioner of G-North, Kiran Dighavkar, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror revealed that he has paid for the equipment at the facility and said, "We told him we needed oxygen cylinders for all 200 beds and two portable ventilators. He readily agreed to pay for them."

Meanwhile, have a look at his previous tweet here:

Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donatehttps://t.co/t4YVrIHg3M#MissionDharavi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 27, 2020

At the facility, there are four doctors, 12 nurses, and 20 ward attendants monitoring the patients in two shifts. Dighavkar added, "There are toilets and separate cubicles for each patient. We have an institutional quarantine centre at Maharashtra Nature Park across the road. We also have an isolation centre at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex nearby. With this hospital, we will now have an end-to-end solution for Dharavi."

The actor recently lauded the efforts of Sonu Sood of sending the migrant workers back to the native place and tweeted, "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu @SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe."

The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu 🙏@SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 26, 2020

Responding to him Sonu wrote, "Thank you so much bhai. Words from you give me more power and encourages me to work harder on reuniting them with their loved one Love u loads."

Thank you so much bhai. Words from you give me more power and encourages me to work harder on reuniting them with their loved ones❣️Love u loads ❤️ https://t.co/QEHn4BSLPq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 26, 2020

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and was awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in which he has a cameo along with Ranveer Singh. Coming up next is his films--Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, and Chanakya apart from RRR in which he will be playing a small role.

